Why Euro 2024 fans snapping spaghetti and breaking baguettes are just being good sports

During this competition, we’ve seen Austrian fans breaking bread (literally) in front of the French – and Albanians hitting the Italians where it hurts. I hate to say it, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a bit of healthy nationalism, admits Femi Oluwole

Tuesday 18 June 2024 18:13 BST
Comments
Austrian fans taunt French fans ahead of their Group D match on Monday
Austrian fans taunt French fans ahead of their Group D match on Monday

It might surprise you to hear that despite being a huge Remainer, Europhile and general lefty, I have no problem with England fans ripping into Germany and other European countries in ways that some people might find offensive during the Euros.

During this competition, we’ve seen Austrian fans breaking baguettes in front of the French – and Albanians snapping spaghetti in front of Italians. And I hate to say it, but I think it’s beautiful. In some ways, sport and culture are where nationalism belongs. It’s only a problem when it creeps outside of that.

Watching England fans try currywurst, the slightly spicy German sausage – and almost unanimously declare that fish and chips is better – filled me with nothing but pride. Some of them said it was horrible; that it had nothing on a traditional English banger. But every one of them was willing to try it. All of them were happy to share in the culture of other countries and I loved that.

