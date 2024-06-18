It might surprise you to hear that despite being a huge Remainer, Europhile and general lefty, I have no problem with England fans ripping into Germany and other European countries in ways that some people might find offensive during the Euros.

During this competition, we’ve seen Austrian fans breaking baguettes in front of the French – and Albanians snapping spaghetti in front of Italians. And I hate to say it, but I think it’s beautiful. In some ways, sport and culture are where nationalism belongs. It’s only a problem when it creeps outside of that.

Watching England fans try currywurst, the slightly spicy German sausage – and almost unanimously declare that fish and chips is better – filled me with nothing but pride. Some of them said it was horrible; that it had nothing on a traditional English banger. But every one of them was willing to try it. All of them were happy to share in the culture of other countries and I loved that.