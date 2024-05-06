France has taken back the title for the ‘world’s longest baguette’ after bakers came up with a baton measuring 140 metres.

The country lost the Guinness World Record title to Italy back in 2019, but this weekend took back the crown.

Preparation included 18 boulangers hand-rolling dough at 3am, and keeping it in pristine condition ready for it to be put together live, eventually being finished at 16:40pm local time.

The French baguette beat the standing record by almost 8 metres.