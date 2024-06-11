My killer heels are out to, er, kill me – so why do I keep wearing them?

Do you own a piece of clothing that always lets you down or brings you bad luck? And if so, why is it still haunting your wardrobe?

Just ask the Tasmanian-born Queen Mary of Denmark (yes, we Aussies have our own queen now – and by that I do not mean a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race). Mary has revealed that she has a hat that invariably blows off every time she wears it.

Photographers feast on this kind of fashion faux pas. So why does she keep popping it atop her cranium? It actually looks more like a satellite dish, so perhaps she’s secretly beaming in Netflix to alleviate the tedium of official functions?