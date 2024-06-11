The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
My killer heels are out to, er, kill me – so why do I keep wearing them?
As the Tasmanian-born Queen Mary of Denmark reveals that her favourite hat blows off every time she goes out in it, Kathy Lette says that in every woman’s wardrobe there are items of clothing she shouldn’t wear – sometimes for fear of fatal injury – but simply cannot bear to get rid of
Do you own a piece of clothing that always lets you down or brings you bad luck? And if so, why is it still haunting your wardrobe?
Just ask the Tasmanian-born Queen Mary of Denmark (yes, we Aussies have our own queen now – and by that I do not mean a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race). Mary has revealed that she has a hat that invariably blows off every time she wears it.
Photographers feast on this kind of fashion faux pas. So why does she keep popping it atop her cranium? It actually looks more like a satellite dish, so perhaps she’s secretly beaming in Netflix to alleviate the tedium of official functions?
