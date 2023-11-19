Over five weeks have passed since Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel. Whole families were executed, toddlers were slaughtered, women were raped, victims were tortured and dismembered. Approximately 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians, and 240 Israelis and other nationals were taken hostage in Gaza.

Since then, Hamas has been firing rockets daily at cities and towns in Israel, while Israel has engaged in aerial and artillery bombardments of the Gaza Strip. On 27 October, Israel commenced its ground invasion, which is still ongoing.

According to the UN, around 11,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip thus far, among them more than 4500 children. 1.5 million people have been displaced, and 45 per cent of Gaza’s housing units have been destroyed or damaged. At Breaking the Silence, we spent several years studying testimonies of soldiers who served in previous Israeli campaigns in Gaza. Looking back can help us see more clearly the choices we face today.