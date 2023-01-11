The odds are stacked against him – but could Rishi Sunak possibly win?

The wind of change is blowing through Westminster. Newer, fresher, happier faces occupy the halls of power. They belong to Labour supporters, inevitably buoyed by poll leads and government missteps.

But before we think a Labour election victory is a foregone conclusion, take note of wise words of the great political strategist Lynton Crosby: “Polls are a snapshot in time, not a prediction”. Things can – and do – change.

The election isn’t in the bag for either of the major players yet, so those restless Johnson supporters may wish to reflect on this before their nervousness overpowers them to stage a coup against Rishi Sunak.