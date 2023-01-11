Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The odds are stacked against him – but could Rishi Sunak possibly win?

Sunak is a stabilising force – though lacking in political razzmatazz, he may yet prove to be what the country needs in these baffling times, writes Salma Shah

Wednesday 11 January 2023 14:24
Comments
<p>The election isn’t in the bag for either of the major players yet</p>

The election isn’t in the bag for either of the major players yet

(Reuters)

The wind of change is blowing through Westminster. Newer, fresher, happier faces occupy the halls of power. They belong to Labour supporters, inevitably buoyed by poll leads and government missteps.

But before we think a Labour election victory is a foregone conclusion, take note of wise words of the great political strategist Lynton Crosby: “Polls are a snapshot in time, not a prediction”. Things can – and do – change.

The election isn’t in the bag for either of the major players yet, so those restless Johnson supporters may wish to reflect on this before their nervousness overpowers them to stage a coup against Rishi Sunak.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in