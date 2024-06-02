The worst thing about this general election? Interviews with the public...

Only one week into a six-week election campaign and, if you’re watching or listening to any of the UK’s biggest broadcasters anyway, already you can’t move for vox pops.

Ironically, the journalists who conduct them aren’t necessarily that keen on them. Indeed, some of them actively loathe standing around in the street trying to get passers-by to say a few words while trying, at the same time, not to catch the eye of lurkers who, they worry, won’t ever shut up.

But programme editors and producers clearly love vox pops. Preoccupied by the possibility that punters will switch off or switch over if force-fed a news diet composed entirely of politicians and pundits, they hope that featuring a smattering of “ordinary people” will both enliven proceedings and fulfil their commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity and democratic participation.