Apparently I’m part of the ‘global majority’, now – what a load of nonsense

Are you part of the “global majority”? I was surprised to hear that I am. There has been a sudden spike in recent weeks of the use of this novel term, which refers to people like me – those of us who are mixed race, Asian or Black in Britain today. Over the decades we have most often been called “ethnic minorities” – because white British people continue to make up three-quarters of the population.

The use of the term “global majority” seems to be intended to offer us an empowering upgrade. We may be part of a range of minority groups in Britain, but we would be part of an overwhelming majority – with 85 per cent of other people on the planet today – if we did share a group identity with all of the people around the world who are not white.

The umbrella group NCVO hope it will “decentre” whiteness – yet there is no global ethnic majority group, unless you take the incredibly white-centred view of the world that all non-white people are a group of their own.