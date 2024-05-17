Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Apparently I’m part of the ‘global majority’, now – what a load of nonsense

The term has come into vogue in progressive and academic circles, writes Sunder Katwala. But in many ways it is a step backwards for ethnic minorities, erasing their unique cultural heritage in the name of ‘inclusiveness’

Friday 17 May 2024 15:59 BST
Comments
Constant changes of terminology are often seen as confusing and distracting by those from minority and majority backgrounds alike
Constant changes of terminology are often seen as confusing and distracting by those from minority and majority backgrounds alike (Getty)

Are you part of the “global majority”? I was surprised to hear that I am. There has been a sudden spike in recent weeks of the use of this novel term, which refers to people like me – those of us who are mixed race, Asian or Black in Britain today. Over the decades we have most often been called “ethnic minorities” – because white British people continue to make up three-quarters of the population.

The use of the term “global majority” seems to be intended to offer us an empowering upgrade. We may be part of a range of minority groups in Britain, but we would be part of an overwhelming majority – with 85 per cent of other people on the planet today – if we did share a group identity with all of the people around the world who are not white.

The umbrella group NCVO hope it will “decentre” whiteness – yet there is no global ethnic majority group, unless you take the incredibly white-centred view of the world that all non-white people are a group of their own.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in