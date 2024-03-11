“We need to think with almost military precision about how we can put our economy on a war footing.”

Hearing that from former prime minister and chancellor Gordon Brown, my immediate thought was... oh no. Really? The casual use of military metaphors (you may remember we heard them a lot during the pandemic) is far too prevalent. Particularly now. My second thought, however, was... hang on. He’s right.

Semantics aside, what Brown had to say in his speech at the Institute for Government at the launch of its report – “fixing the centre of government” (the conclusion of a year-long commission) – was designed to emphasise the scale of the UK’s economic problems.