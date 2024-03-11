Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Gordon Brown is right – Britain needs to get on a ‘war footing’ to help the economy (and here’s how...)

There is never ‘a good election to lose’ if you’re in the thick of it. But whoever wins is going to need to hit the ground running to avoid becoming mired in fiscal quicksand and economic torpor, warns James Moore

Monday 11 March 2024 17:07
Comments
<p>Former prime ministers Sir John Major and Gordon Brown at the launch of the final report of the Institute for Government’s year-long Commission on the Centre of Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Former prime ministers Sir John Major and Gordon Brown at the launch of the final report of the Institute for Government’s year-long Commission on the Centre of Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

“We need to think with almost military precision about how we can put our economy on a war footing.”

Hearing that from former prime minister and chancellor Gordon Brown, my immediate thought was... oh no. Really? The casual use of military metaphors (you may remember we heard them a lot during the pandemic) is far too prevalent. Particularly now. My second thought, however, was... hang on. He’s right.

Semantics aside, what Brown had to say in his speech at the Institute for Government at the launch of its report – “fixing the centre of government” (the conclusion of a year-long commission) – was designed to emphasise the scale of the UK’s economic problems.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in