I didn’t believe in ghosts, until I investigated the murder next door

I don’t believe in ghosts. Or I didn’t until recently. Now I don’t know what to believe.

I am supposed to be a “serious” journalist. I cover foreign news in Paris for Al-Jazeera English. French labour strikes, the Cannes film festival, wars in Ukraine and Central Africa. But I’ve also spent the last 18 months on Ghost Story, a podcast about a ghost in my childhood bedroom – and whether that ghost is linked to a murder in my wife’s family, which took place in the house next door.

It all started a couple of years ago, when a former neighbour told me a story about my old house. In the midst of making his rounds to raise money for the local museum, he’d discovered that, since I moved out, every occupant of the top floor has had inexplicable experiences up there. I’d never met or spoken to any of those people, and they didn’t know each other. But when my old neighbour asked if any of this sounded familiar, I replied immediately: I knew exactly what he was talking about.