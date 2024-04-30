I gave up my film career and moved city to get away from Harvey Weinstein – but he still haunts me
As one of dozens of the film producer’s assault victims, I went into shock when I heard that his rape conviction – a cornerstone of the MeToo movement – had been overturned, says Caitlin Dulany. But it is a reminder of how hard it is for survivors to be believed, to get the justice we deserve – and why we’re never giving up
Last Thursday, I woke up in my home in Los Angeles to a phone full of messages from friends, all asking the same thing: Have you heard the news about Harvey Weinstein?
For a moment, I thought he must have been found dead in jail. There were so many texts, and a survivors group I had been in with a dozen others had suddenly come back to life.
The truth was harder for my brain to register – that a 2020 rape conviction had been overturned on a technicality.
