Last Thursday, I woke up in my home in Los Angeles to a phone full of messages from friends, all asking the same thing: Have you heard the news about Harvey Weinstein?

For a moment, I thought he must have been found dead in jail. There were so many texts, and a survivors group I had been in with a dozen others had suddenly come back to life.

The truth was harder for my brain to register – that a 2020 rape conviction had been overturned on a technicality.