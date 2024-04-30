Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I gave up my film career and moved city to get away from Harvey Weinstein – but he still haunts me

As one of dozens of the film producer’s assault victims, I went into shock when I heard that his rape conviction – a cornerstone of the MeToo movement – had been overturned, says Caitlin Dulany. But it is a reminder of how hard it is for survivors to be believed, to get the justice we deserve – and why we’re never giving up

Tuesday 30 April 2024 11:26 BST
Comments
Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year sentence for sex crimes was overturned by a New York appeals court
Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year sentence for sex crimes was overturned by a New York appeals court (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Last Thursday, I woke up in my home in Los Angeles to a phone full of messages from friends, all asking the same thing: Have you heard the news about Harvey Weinstein?

For a moment, I thought he must have been found dead in jail. There were so many texts, and a survivors group I had been in with a dozen others had suddenly come back to life.

The truth was harder for my brain to register – that a 2020 rape conviction had been overturned on a technicality.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in