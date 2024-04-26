The Weinstein ruling is an insult to rape victims, whatever his lawyers say

Harvey Weinstein was one of the principal monsters of the MeToo movement. More than 85 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento.

For decades, the media industry was owned by sinister men like Weinstein, who used their influence to abuse women and get away with it. When he was convicted in two criminal trials in 2020 and 2022 for raping women, it showed that MeToo had finally brought powerful men like him to justice.

Fast forward to 2024, and Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court because of a “crucial” error in the initial trial. The error? Allowing other women to give evidence about alleged sexual abuse when they were not complainants in the trial. It is another example of the silencing of women, and proof that the law was created by and for men.