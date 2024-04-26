Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Leeson | Friday 26 April 2024 09:31 BST

Harvey Weinstein accuser says rape conviction overturn is ‘devastating but unsurprising’

A woman who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment says the decision to overturn his rape conviction is “devastating but unsurprising”.

Weinstein was found guilty in 2020 of raping and assaulting two women, and is currently serving 23 years at a prison in upstate New York.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul’s rape conviction was overturned at the Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday (25 April).

Sarah Ann Masse, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment told Good Morning Britain today (26 April): “It's a devastating but unsurprising miscarriage of justice.”

