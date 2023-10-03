Britain needs HS2, prime minister – not more wishy-washy promises

“HS2 is absolutely vital…Post Brexit we must be AMBITIOUS for our country and hungry for our economy. What signal would it send if we cancelled our highest profile infrastructure project and weakened our commitment to share prosperity around the country?”

These were the words of Jeremy Hunt MP, now the chancellor, back in 2019. A few months later, in February 2020, the government committed to build HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in full, with the blessing of the independent Oakervee Review.

Now, just three years on, we are in a strange Schrödinger’s cat situation where the Northern bit of the project is simultaneously cancelled and non-cancelled, with no confirmation from the government on what is actually happening.