Today’s ruling by the International Court of Justice is rather like the curate’s egg. It is good in parts. And not only South Africa and the Palestinians – but also the Israelis – will take considerable comfort from it.

Israel’s critics will be pleased that the ICJ has accepted jurisdiction to give further consideration to the claim that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. But nothing that the judges have said implies that there is even a presumption that genocide has been established.

As it is being assumed that it may be years, rather than months, before any judgment is reached, that will be of little comfort to Hamas and its friends.