In the words of our founding editor, Andreas Whittam Smith: “To say that somebody is independent minded indicates no particular profile. It simply defines an attitude. You immediately recognise the independent minded when you meet them.”

Those words were uttered as The Independent launched in 1986, with a front page reflecting the Cold War tensions of the day and analysing the plunging value of the pound. But what does it mean to be independent minded today?

In our view, it means someone who thinks a little differently from the crowd. Someone who is curious, who scrutinises popular opinion, who learns from varied sources and applies critical thinking before forming their own judgement.

These individuals are also prepared to stand their ground in the face of criticism. When The Independent ran with a front page nearly 20 years ago highlighting the emerging danger of a then underreported climate crisis, we were met with accusations of sensationalism. Thirty years on, and that “sensationalism” is regarded ruefully as unheeded foresight.

Today, more than ever, we need the bold and the brave to call out injustice wherever they see it. To expose those who seek to divide us. We need to encourage strength, belief and creative ideas for how to make the world better and more inclusive; to empower the disenfranchised.

It's not easy to stick your head above the parapet, to bring a voice to the voiceless and to hold your hands up and say: “I'm not afraid to be different”.

The Independent was created for, and by, these types of progressive thinkers, and we’ve been aligning ourselves with similarly minded people and brands ever since. That’s why we’re partnering with Nationwide – famously unafraid to be disruptive and guided by its mutual values – to seek out and celebrate these unique individuals past, present and future.

Like The Independent, Nationwide has always been a brand that sets its own agenda. At a time when major banks are closing high street branches left right and centre, Nationwide has not only extended its promise to keep them open in towns and cities until at least 2026, but will also ensure that each one has a dedicated branch manager. During a national cost of living crisis, Nationwide shared its profits with its customers. It is the antithesis of the faceless, impersonal big banks who seek profit at every turn, and has been proudly banging the drum for independent thinking for nearly 140 years.

What we do at The Independent is embedded in our manifesto: Making Change Happen. We now want to make change happen with Nationwide: to continue to act with rigour, ethics and passion and – vitally – to hold power to account. But even the very best of us can strive to be braver, better and bolder. That is exactly what we promise you – and it’s why we're so excited about working with Nationwide.

So, please, join us over the coming weeks and months as we explore our shared philosophies, champion the brightest, most groundbreaking ideas and show you exactly why we need independent thinkers now, more than ever. You never know, we might even change your mind about a few things…

This article is part of our ‘Independent Thinking’ series in partnership with Nationwide. Together, we’re celebrating independent thinkers past, present and future – and shining a spotlight on work which demonstrates perfectly what we define as independent thinking. This article is one such example. We hope it’s got you thinking...