How Tehran is using the fog of war to its advantage

Around midnight on Sunday, Tower 22 – a small and hitherto secret US base in Jordan, near the Syrian border – came under a drone attack that killed three soldiers and left at least 34 injured. It was the highest casualty toll for an incident involving America forces since the war in Gaza began.

In the hours that followed, President Biden confirmed that the attack had been carried out by Iran-backed “radical” militias operating in Syria and Iraq.

Since 7th October, fingers have only ever half-pointed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has itself yet to react formally to Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Syria and Lebanon, even though they led to the deaths of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah commanders. Neither the US nor Iran is keen to seek direct confrontation with the other.