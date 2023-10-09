Jump to content

The Independent View

Israel has an unquestionable right to defend itself, but it must be wary of triggering a wider conflict

Editorial: With its barbarous incursion onto Israeli territory, Hamas has displayed the deepest contempt for human rights. But in his righteous anger and desire for revenge, Israel’s PM must be careful his response does not play into the hands of his enemies beyond Gaza

Monday 09 October 2023 19:55
<p>Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City</p>

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City

(AFP via Getty Images)

Even at this stage, the world may not have fully grasped the portent of Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, using the word “war” about the attacks on Israel by Hamas forces. He did not use the adjective “total” – but he hardly needed to.

The imposition of a “complete siege” on Gaza by the Israel Defence Forces should assist in focusing minds in the region and far beyond. It will be harsh, but, as Mr Netanyahu might point out, this is war.

Whatever path Israeli policy follows in the coming days, it should avoid measures that will erode world sympathy for a nation under a barbaric attack. There was no justification for it – but as a civilised nation and a democracy, Israel should keep to the international conventions of war. There is no doubt, though: the outlook is unrelievedly grim.

