The horrors unleashed by Hamas’ murderous rampage in Israel grip our attention. As the Israeli armed forces seek to eliminate the threat of new attacks with massive firepower, the bloody Gaza cockpit risks fascinating us so much that we don’t look where this tsunami of violence could spread next.

Already, Israel’s forces are massing on its border with Lebanon to repel, maybe pre-empt, a sympathy strike by Hamas’s ally, Hezbollah, there. This could presage an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon of the sort not seen since 2006. Then, Hezbollah was the only Arab army to fight Israel to a draw since 1948.

Syrian troops are massing on their border with Israel. Maybe the dramatic success of Hamas’ initial attack will embolden Israel’s enemies to her north to join in the fight.