Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

My mother had a plan for peace for Israel and the Palestinians – but she was killed on 7 October

Renowned activist Vivian Silver died in the Hamas attack on 7 October. Now, six months after Israel’s ground offensive inside Gaza began, her son Yonatan Zeigen writes on their shared belief of what’s needed for both the Israeli and Palestinian people

Saturday 27 April 2024 11:52 BST
Comments
Yonatan Zeigen (left) with his mother Vivian Silver
Yonatan Zeigen (left) with his mother Vivian Silver (Yonatan Zeigen)

I woke up on 7 October to the sound of a rocket siren. My mother, Vivian Silver, was alone in her house in the Be’eri kibbutz, right next to Gaza. We had just started messaging each other when she wrote: “They are inside the house.”

We both put down our phones to stop the intruders finding her. But when we realised that these would be our last words together, we wrote messages of love and parting. Then she stopped replying.

At first, I thought she had been captured by Hamas and taken as a hostage into Gaza. It was only later I found out she had been killed when her home was gutted and burned.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in