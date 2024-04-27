I woke up on 7 October to the sound of a rocket siren. My mother, Vivian Silver, was alone in her house in the Be’eri kibbutz, right next to Gaza. We had just started messaging each other when she wrote: “They are inside the house.”

We both put down our phones to stop the intruders finding her. But when we realised that these would be our last words together, we wrote messages of love and parting. Then she stopped replying.

At first, I thought she had been captured by Hamas and taken as a hostage into Gaza. It was only later I found out she had been killed when her home was gutted and burned.