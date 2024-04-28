Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Universities should not be bullied by politicians into cracking down on pro-Palestine protests

Every person and group wants to be vindicated in their viewpoints and values, but the most and the best that can and should be done is to allow dissent within reasonable bounds, writes Eric Lewis

Sunday 28 April 2024 11:53 BST
Comments
New York Police officers arrest a protestor who participated in an encampment on the Columbia University campus
New York Police officers arrest a protestor who participated in an encampment on the Columbia University campus (AP)

When I was an undergraduate, we marched about divestment from companies doing business in apartheid South Africa and exploitation of textile workers in the American South. The moral issues seemed clear even if our depth of understanding of the issues was not great. Apartheid fell and textile jobs moved to Asia; I suspect our protests had negligible impact, but we did our part and finding political consciousness was also part of our becoming adults.

I suspect the administration knew that by the time warm weather and exams rolled around, the protests would peter out, awaiting next spring’s causes and marches. One year, a few hundred students took over the historic main administration building, slept uncomfortably all night and left the next day, fists raised and chanting loudly. Student stringers, working for various newspapers, were able to get a few column inches in the next day’s papers. Various mild disciplinary measures were imposed, although there seemed to be a view that civil disobedience should be praised and that imposing discipline was morally unacceptable.

In the ensuing decades, the issues are perhaps more complex and urgent. The massacres of innocent people and taking of hostages on 7 October was abhorrent and a grave breach of international law. Also abhorrent is the killing of 30,000 or more Palestinian civilians, many of whom were children. One does not, cannot, justify the other. Murdering and raping civilians and using human shields are crimes against humanity, not just against Jews. Retaliation is never permitted in international law, even if the first blow struck was grotesque. Disproportionate civilian casualties are not acceptable to achieve a military objective.

