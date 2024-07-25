Has Netanyahu finally lost support in America?

This was Benjamin Netanyahu’s fourth address at the joint session of the US Congress, four being the most ever to have been given by a foreign leader – even Winston Churchill only gave three. It was also the most important one of the Israeli prime minister’s political career.

The speech took place amid extraordinary scenes, with police firing teargas at thousands protesting outside against the war in Gaza. Inside the Capitol, the divisions in American politics over Netanyahu were being openly displayed, with half of the Senate and House Democrats – the traditional party of support for Israel – boycotting the speech.

Also in view were the divisions in Israeli society. When Netanyahu spoke of how he “will not rest” until the last hostages being held by Hamas are brought home, most members of Congress stood up and applauded. But among those present were some of the families of the hostages, and they remained seated, many of them looking sombre, seemingly unconvinced by his words.

“There is a bit of a disconnect,” said Ronen Neutra, the father of Omer, one of the captives. “The prime minister is the only one holding the keys for reaching an agreement, and the overall feeling is that he’s engaged in stalling tactics, and this is costing the lives of hostages. The Israeli security establishment is saying all goals have been accomplished and the time has come for a ceasefire deal, yet he’s not taking the deal.”

Netanyahu thanked both Democrats and Republicans in his address, expressing appreciation for Joe Biden’s “heartfelt support for Israel after the savage [Hamas] attack”. But the Israeli prime minister had repeatedly ignored pleas from the US president over the Gaza conflict, willing to fray relations to the point where the US halted the delivery of some large bombs in an effort to stop more civilians from being killed and maimed.

Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, who wields huge influence in the Democratic Party, was among those who kept away from Netanyahu’s appearance. She later described his address as “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States”.

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the 7 October Hamas terror attack and kidnappings,” she said. “These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the prime minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

Netanyahu sought to dismiss the swelling number of protesters as being “in the pay of Iran”, saying that they had chosen to “stand with evil”.

The anger over what is happening in Gaza, where the death toll has reached 39,000 according to the official health ministry, is not just among America’s Muslim community. It is also present in a large section of young voters who feel that the Biden administration has done nothing like enough to curb Israeli excesses. This is a problem Kamala Harris will face during the election campaign.

The first questions press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced at the White House briefing were about the demonstrations. She said that Biden, along with his administration, “respects the right of all Americans to peacefully protest”, adding: “We understand that this is a painful moment for many, many communities.”

There was another speech given in Washington on Wednesday, with Biden announcing his imminent departure from office. He gestured to the portraits of some of his predecessors – Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt – as he said: “I revere this office, but I love my country more. It has been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in the defence of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”

Here was a man voluntarily stepping down from the most powerful job in the world, and doing so with immense dignity and grace – a poignant farewell in which he reminded Americans of the strengths that bind the nation.

There was also a warning of what may lie ahead: the return of Donald Trump, a former president who refused to accept defeat and backed a violent attempted coup intended to overturn the result of an election. Someone who could find himself back in the White House in six months’ time if he isn’t stopped.

Netanyahu is off to Mar-a-Lago. He could well feel that his own chances of survival would be greatly improved by securing Trump’s support. But what happened in Washington showed the damage that his actions in Gaza have done to Israel’s relationship with the US – its most important one, historically, and one that will be hard to repair while he remains in office.