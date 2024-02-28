James Cleverly says today that pro-Palestinian protestors have “made their point” and should stop their fortnightly rallies in central London calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. “They’ve made it loudly and they’re not adding to it by repeating themselves,” the home secretary told The Times.

But he is wrong. If people don’t have a moral right to protest after an estimated 30,000 deaths in Gaza, then when? The mass protests would surely end if the war stopped, and the number of arrests is relatively small given the huge numbers that turn out.

True, there are legitimate concerns about people feeling safe on the streets and the policing costs – £25m so far, which is putting pressure on police budgets, notably in London. Cleverly is right to consider forcing the organisers to give at least six days’ notice of a demonstration to give the police more time to prepare.