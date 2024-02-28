Liz Truss ‘did nothing wrong’ over Tommy Robinson ‘hero’ comment, Tory minister says

Liz Truss should not have the Conservative whip removed as she “did nothing wrong”, policing minister Chris Philp told Sky News on Wednesday (28 February).

Labour called for the former prime minister to lose the whip for her media appearances that caused anger within Tory ranks.

Ms Truss claimed her efforts to cut taxes were “sabotaged” by the “administrative state and the deep state” during a talk at CPAC in the US.

She also took part in an interview with Steve Bannon and remained silent as he described far-right figure Tommy Robinson as a “hero.”