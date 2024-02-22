Liz Truss attacks Biden for ‘intervening’ in her controversial economic plans

Liz Truss hit out at Joe Biden for "intervening" in her economic policies during her short time in 10 Downing Street.

Speaking at CPAC in Washington DC on Thursday, 22 February, the former prime minister defended her controversial tax-cutting plans from Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous mini-budget which prompted the pound crashing to an all-time low against the dollar.

"I'm not saying I'm a perfect person or I did everything exactly right, but I faced the most almighty backlash ... from people that were meant to work for the government,” she said.

"Even president Biden intervened to have a go at my policies. Now can you imagine being attacked on your economic policies by the inventor of Bidenomics?"