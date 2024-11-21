John Prescott and I were New Labour’s odd couple – he was the first person I turned to in a crisis

Although we all knew that the end was approaching and was inevitable, I am devastated by John’s passing. He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual.

There was nothing about John which fitted conventional wisdom. He was from proud traditional, working-class stock yet understood instinctively and completely the aspirations of that class and their desire to better themselves.

He was liberal and tolerant, yet instantly intolerant of any overly liberal middle class dismissal of the misery suffered by poor inner city communities from crime and drug abuse. He could talk in the bluntest and sometimes bluest language, but it concealed a first-rate intellect which meant he thought as deeply about issues as much as he cared about them.

It is no exaggeration to say the Labour Party could never have won three consecutive full terms without John. He was a commanding presence. He represented the wing of the party which was not New Labour, but he did it in a way which never reduced the effectiveness of our appeal and indeed extended it, broadening the base of our support.

He had extraordinary accomplishments: he revived many of Britain’s inner cities, was responsible for the refurbishment of thousands of council homes, the revival of British shipping, completed the Channel Tunnel Rail Link, established the Coalfield Communities Trust to breathe life back into villages and towns affected by the closure of mines; and was Britain’s lead negotiator for the Kyoto climate treaty, the world’s first attempt to agree a global response to climate change.

I relied on him many times: when in difficulty, under attack; and less well known when I needed someone whose gut instinct I trusted better than my own.

To say we were partners would never capture the nature of our relationship. There was nothing formal about it. We met and talked regularly. Rules of protocol were cast aside. Debates were had which could be fierce. But once concluded, the common line was kept.

The truth is for all the difficulties and the differences and the jokes about us both and our “odd-couple relationship”, we had developed a genuine admiration, respect and affection for each other.

Underneath what could be a fierce exterior, and a manner some undoubtedly found intimidating, beat a loving, kind and compassionate human heart. John was as good a friend as you could ever hope to have, with a deep sensitivity, even vulnerability.

He will deservedly occupy a special place in the pantheon of the Labour leadership. He will be mourned by his many friends and fans around the world, and for me personally, today is a day of profound sadness but also immense pride in having known him and worked with him: a great man and great servant of country and party.

* Sir Tony Blair is founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change