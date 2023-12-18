When my husband and I had our first son, I laid down just one rule: under no circumstances would we send him to an all-boys school. I mean it – I’m with Princess Kate.

I love my spouse, but it’s fair to say that attending two single-sex British private schools made him the ill-adjusted, borderline misanthrope he is today – and he would be the first to agree. I often say his schooldays were like The Lord of the Flies, only worse. “Boys will be boys”, in that context, often means weird initiation rites.

My spouse was tied to a log and floated out on a school lake where he very nearly drowned. This brutal all-male ritualist schtick is still routinely seen in university “hazing” sessions – particularly student rugby clubs run by (yup) young men who went to boys’ schools.