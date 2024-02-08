On Tuesday, Keir Starmer said he was “unwavering” on Labour’s clean power mission: “That’s where the £28bn comes in … we need to borrow to invest to do that; that’s a principle I believe in and I’m absolutely happy to go out and defend.” On Thursday, his line was: “What £28bn?”

Abrupt though the final stage was, this has been one of the longest and most signalled U-turns in British political history. Some commentators noticed that Labour had a problem 16 months ago when Jeremy Hunt rescued the public finances from the wrecking ball of the Truss-Kwarteng interregnum. In doing so, he set out plans for tax, spending and borrowing that left no “headroom” over the following five years.

Given that Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, had already accepted the “iron-clad” straitjacket of promises to cut debt by the end of a five-year parliament, and not to raise taxes, she was bound to be asked questions about her plan to borrow an extra £28bn a year for green investment.