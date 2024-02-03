Labour’s big plan for business? Even more talk

As the Tories continue to plot and knife each other, minds elsewhere are turning to what appears a racing certainty.

Sir Keir Starmer and Labour look increasingly like a shoo-in for No 10 – more so with the passing of every Tory twist.

In which case, British business is asking: what will a Starmer government be like? Well, we now have a clue. Labour has published its long-awaited business review. And? Well, don’t get too excited.