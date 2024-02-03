Labour’s big plan for business? Even more talk
Despite countless meetings with tycoons and big-name bosses, the party’s strategy for pulling the sector out of its misery boils down to vague non-promises, writes Chris Blackhurst. The industry is crying out for action, not endless waffle
As the Tories continue to plot and knife each other, minds elsewhere are turning to what appears a racing certainty.
Sir Keir Starmer and Labour look increasingly like a shoo-in for No 10 – more so with the passing of every Tory twist.
In which case, British business is asking: what will a Starmer government be like? Well, we now have a clue. Labour has published its long-awaited business review. And? Well, don’t get too excited.
