Sunak has a card up his sleeve that could decide the next election

From the moment Keir Starmer asked his first question and it was on a subject other than strikes, we knew that this was going to be an inconclusive exchange.

Inconclusive, but not pointless. Unedifying, but still rich with clues as to how the Labour leader and the prime minister will fight the next election.

Starmer continually warns his party against complacency, but he was the one who came across as complacent today. He played it safe, devoting all six of his questions to Nadhim Zahawi, Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson and their ethical tangles.