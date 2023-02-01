Moment Starmer cites Independent story while grilling Sunak over Zahawi appointment

Sir Keir Starmer cited a headline from The Independent as he grilled Rishi Sunak over his decision to appoint Nadhim Zahawi to his cabinet.

The exchange at PMQs came after weeks of argument around Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs.

“Anyone picking up a newspaper in July last year would have known that HMRC and the National Crime Agency were investigating months before appointing him,” Mr Starmer said.

“The Independent, 6 July: ‘New chancellor’s finances secretly investigated by the National Crime Agency,’” he added, reading a headline from earlier in the year out loud.

