The latest twist in the plot to get rid of Rishi Sunak is that Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, would be drafted to use her “X factor” to promote the rebels’ platform and lead the Conservatives into the election.

Given that Badenoch has made her views clear – that the party should unite behind Sunak, and that anyone promoting her as an alternative leader before the election is “no friend of mine” – you do have to wonder about the tactical skill of the plotters.

“Kemi has the X factor, she has the capacity to cut through and communicate,” one MP who is “familiar with the rebels’ thinking” told The Times. “She can carry off the policy platform that’s being drawn up.”