‘Stop messing around’: Kemi Badenoch dismisses Tory leadership rumours

Kemi Badenoch has urged rebellious Tory MPs to “stop messing around” and support Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

The business secretary said she fully supports the Prime Minister and reaffirmed her belief that he’s the right person to lead the country.

“They need to stop messing around and get behind the leader,” she told Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning, on Sky News.

“And quite frankly, the people who keep putting my name in there are not my friends. They don’t care about me, they don’t care about my family or what this would entail. They’re just stirring.”