King Charles’ new portrait shows he is a monarch on a modern path

It’s the most unlikely of juxtapositions – the monarch, on the cover of a magazine handed out by the homeless.

Over the centuries, kings and queens have marked their birthdays with feasts of great splendour. So it comes as somewhat of a surprise that King Charles’s 75th birthday present to himself is to be photographed for The Big Issue.

But it also helps make clear where His Majesty’s priorities lie: not with pageantry, but with poverty – and not in banquets, but helping beggars.