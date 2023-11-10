Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

King Charles’ new portrait shows he is a monarch on a modern path

The King will use his 75th birthday next week to move the focus of his reign away from flummery, and onto tackling ingrained social issues such as homelessness and food poverty, says Hugo Vickers

Friday 10 November 2023 20:16
Comments
<p>King Charles will use his 75th birthday to launch his Coronation Food Project, to redistribute unused supermarket produce </p>

King Charles will use his 75th birthday to launch his Coronation Food Project, to redistribute unused supermarket produce

(Getty)

It’s the most unlikely of juxtapositions – the monarch, on the cover of a magazine handed out by the homeless.

Over the centuries, kings and queens have marked their birthdays with feasts of great splendour. So it comes as somewhat of a surprise that King Charles’s 75th birthday present to himself is to be photographed for The Big Issue.

But it also helps make clear where His Majesty’s priorities lie: not with pageantry, but with poverty – and not in banquets, but helping beggars.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in