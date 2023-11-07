My government won’t deny homeless people a tent after all…

There is a substance, as goes the saying, that cannot be polished. But it can, so goes the rejoinder, be rolled in glitter.

And not merely glitter, it transpires. That thing, we now know, can also be studded with the very grandest diamonds on the planet. It can be cloaked in scarlet and ermine, and gazed upon by high commissioners from every corner of what was once the empire.

It can have a quill dipped into it and be transcribed onto vellum parchment, to be read out by a King. But it is still what it is, that thing. If anything it becomes even more so. It is not concealed beneath the veneer of high flummery but accentuated.