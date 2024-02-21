Last night, a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was voted down. Of the 15 countries that make up this body, 13 voted in favour. The two holdouts? The UK (abstained) and the USA (vetoed).

The current war on Gaza has been carried out with licence from American, British and European political leaders. Across the world, millions have protested for an end to the fighting and for the safe release of the hostages. World leaders are increasingly at odds with public opinion.

The military offensive mounted in response to the appalling terror attacks of 7 October has been one of the most devastating of the 21st century so far. It has levelled the majority of Gaza’s homes, displaced millions, cut off essential foodstuffs and medicines, shut down most of Gaza’s hospital capacity, claimed as many as 29,000 lives and has left many more with life-changing injuries and trauma.