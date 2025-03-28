Labour must do more to stop the ‘billionaire drain’

A few years ago, we had a family celebratory lunch for A-level results. We splashed out and went to Nobu in London’s Park Lane. There we were, just the four of us, when there was a sudden kerfuffle with the waiters rushing round, setting a large table. In came Lakshmi Mittal and his entourage. The bill was steep by our standards, but it was a treat; theirs, presumably a regular occurrence, must have been higher by several multiples.

The restaurant, an adornment to the capital’s dining scene, beloved of celebrities and the wealthy, needs the patronage of billionaire Mittal, one of Britain’s richest people and folks like him. The place is a substantial employer. Without them, it would not survive, at least not in its present form.

Now, it’s reported that steel tycoon Mittal is considering leaving the country following the government’s move against non-domiciled residents. He’s lived in the UK for three decades but has told colleagues he’s had enough, that he will go elsewhere since this administration clearly no longer wants and values his presence. Rachel Reeves is planning to curb the advantages enjoyed by non-doms that allow them to avoid paying British tax on their overseas earnings.

The UK’s seventh-richest person, Mittal is worth an estimated £14.9bn, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. He built up ArcelorMittal to become the world’s second-largest steel producer. It’s controlled by his son, Aditya. He could choose to live in any one of the properties he owns, in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe, the US, Asia and Middle East or somewhere entirely new. There will be no shortage of countries willing to welcome him and his relatives.

If Mittal Sr goes, the loss will not just be felt by Nobu but by all the other restaurants he favours and those British locations where he and his relatives spend their money and opt to invest. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the 60 wealthiest people in the UK contribute £3bn a year in income tax.

He will join the steady stream of non-doms taking their custom and their cash abroad. He employs people here; they depend on him for their jobs. Many of those quitting have support British workforces; one has a staff of 80. But Mittal will have gone, along with his fellow leavers.

Equally significantly, their departure sends a global signal. Anyone thinking of following their lead and seeking non-dom status and settling in the UK may well have second thoughts. Our loss will be someone else’s gain.

That is the point. Reeves and her colleagues may be cracking down on them because they suppose Mittal and co are fair game, because they can and because non-doms tick an ideological box, but they are indulging in simplistic, narrow-minded politics. They are allowing their own views to fly in the face of reason and, by doing so, causing great national harm – more financial damage than the amount they would ever hope to raise in taxes by their reforms.

Fair enough, they do not have to appreciate them – these are not likely to be Labour voters, although Mittal was a major donor to New Labour, giving more than £2m when Tony Blair was in charge.

But then Blair, unlike Keir Starmer and Reeves, got it. He understood the value of attracting the international wealthy to Britain: that they might not pay so much tax here, but they would more than make up for it in the numbers they employed, and with their spending and investing. As Blair’s then lieutenant Peter Mandelson said, the New Labour government was “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich”.

Doubtless Starmer and Reeves would claim something similar, but do they really mean it? Mittal believes he knows the answer, as do the rest of the millionaires and billionaires packing up and vacating their London mansions and offices.

Ministers should ask themselves, why do other nations want non-doms so much? Some – like Italy, UAE and the US – are making concerted efforts to woo them. Why? The States and Dubai are not exactly short of super-rich inhabitants as it is, but they want more. Donald Trump has announced the creation of a $5m “golden visa” for foreigners wishing to base themselves in his country.

Because they bring wealth with them, that’s why. Because they create further wealth wherever they call home.

They’re also leaders; in their own way, they are influencers – where they head, others follow. Britain must be good because they’re living here. Not anymore. Britain, to quote that hackneyed phrase beloved of politicians, must be “open for business”. No, it is not.

In her shortsightedness, Reeves may believe she is justified, that what she is proposing won’t hurt. Mittal and a quieter Nobu supply the answer.