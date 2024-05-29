Don’t bash the global rich, Keir Starmer – tax them instead

Tony Blair is unenthusiastic about the two Labour policies that are designed to raise most of the money to pay for the party’s modest pledges. “He doesn’t like VAT on school fees, or ending non-doms,” I am told.

As usual, Blair is right.

Taxing school fees sends the wrong signal about people who want the best for their children. Even if at least one person who worked for the former prime minister who is now working for Keir Starmer insists that Blair’s promise to abolish the assisted place scheme in 1997 was similar in principle.