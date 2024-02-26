Jump to content

Comment

What’s the Tory problem with Islamophobia? They can’t even bring themselves to utter the word…

The Conservatives's painful reluctance to punish party figures for Islamophobic comments has stark parallels with Jeremy Corbyn’s grudging attempts to confront antisemitism. But Labour’s hard yards may yet prove instructive, says Sean O’Grady

Monday 26 February 2024 14:05
<p>Back to school: Rishi Sunak – pictured with his disgraced former deputy chairman Lee Anderson – must accept his party has a problem with Islamophobia</p>

Back to school: Rishi Sunak – pictured with his disgraced former deputy chairman Lee Anderson – must accept his party has a problem with Islamophobia

(Jacob King/PA Wire)

A few years ago, it’s fair to say, the Labour Party had a problem with antisemitism. Still does, as we see from the things the party’s former candidate in Rochdale was saying about the war in Gaza, Israel and the influence of “Jewish quarters” over politicians in his own (ex) party. It’s a work in progress, and probably always will be, but at least there has been that progress since the darker days.

Much of that has to do with Keir Starmer’s efforts to uproot this evil – but it was also because Labour, during and after Jeremy Corbyn’s complacent leadership, received a thorough schooling in the origins, nature and unique aspects of antisemitism. They were hammered for it until it sunk in.

There is no hierarchy of racism – but every type of racism has its sometimes unique manifestations and legacy, and there is much to be said for understanding them, the better to resist them.

