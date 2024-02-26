A few years ago, it’s fair to say, the Labour Party had a problem with antisemitism. Still does, as we see from the things the party’s former candidate in Rochdale was saying about the war in Gaza, Israel and the influence of “Jewish quarters” over politicians in his own (ex) party. It’s a work in progress, and probably always will be, but at least there has been that progress since the darker days.

Much of that has to do with Keir Starmer’s efforts to uproot this evil – but it was also because Labour, during and after Jeremy Corbyn’s complacent leadership, received a thorough schooling in the origins, nature and unique aspects of antisemitism. They were hammered for it until it sunk in.

There is no hierarchy of racism – but every type of racism has its sometimes unique manifestations and legacy, and there is much to be said for understanding them, the better to resist them.