‘30p Lee’ has become electoral catnip – and politically untameable

As an unrepentant Lee Anderson was doubling down on his “Islamophobic” attacks on Sadiq Khan, the WhatsApp group for the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs was going wild.

Not with alarm that “30p Lee” – a one-time coal miner and Labour councillor known for explosively provocative comments – had finally gone too far.

But with Red Wall MPs worrying that a rattled Rishi Sunak might throw out a figure that they see as the party’s most authentic link with the working-class voters of the Midlands and northern region that, four years ago, backed the Tories for the first – and perhaps last – time.