To abolishing the House of Lords, I say “yes please!” The House of Lords has been hugely discredited and abused by successive politicians of all colours for years.

Let’s put into its place a young person’s chamber, limited to the maximum age of 25. Let it be a place where the policies of the future are debated and considered by those persons that these policies will truly affect. Let eligibility be to those of 16-18 years of exceptional abilities in any field – except for politics.

It is a depressing state of affairs that the voting power of pensioners directs policies of the future. No wonder young people have little interest in voting.