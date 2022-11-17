Jump to content

The Conservative Party should foot the bill for the financial chaos of Trussonomics

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 17 November 2022 16:06
At a minimum, it should be up to the Conservative Party to make good the £50bn shortfall to help fill the enormous black hole in Britain's finances

At a minimum, it should be up to the Conservative Party to make good the £50bn shortfall to help fill the enormous black hole in Britain’s finances

Our previous prime minister, during her short term in office and in collusion with her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, created financial mayhem against learned advice. Who needs experts?

At a minimum, it should be up to the Conservative Party to make good the £50bn shortfall to help fill the enormous black hole in Britain’s finances.

Saying sorry – not that anybody has or will – simply serves no purpose. An apology is no collateral for paying unavoidable bills.

