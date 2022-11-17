Our previous prime minister, during her short term in office and in collusion with her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, created financial mayhem against learned advice. Who needs experts?

At a minimum, it should be up to the Conservative Party to make good the £50bn shortfall to help fill the enormous black hole in Britain’s finances.

Saying sorry – not that anybody has or will – simply serves no purpose. An apology is no collateral for paying unavoidable bills.