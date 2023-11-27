Jump to content

Your view

Boris Johnson can’t reinvent himself as an anti-racist – not with his record

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 27 November 2023 19:02
<p>Johnson has made a big scene out of his attendance at the recent march against antisemitism</p>

(AFP via Getty)

The disgraced former prime minister Boris Johnson has made a big scene out of his attendance at the recent march against antisemitism, touring all the studios of mainstream media afterwards in an attempt to reinvent himself as an anti-racist.

Let us not forget this is the same Boris Johnson who wrote an article arguing that Muslim women wearing the niqab looked like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers”.

The same Boris Johnson who wrote articles ascribing “watermelon smiles” to Black people and referring to Black children as “piccaninnies”.

