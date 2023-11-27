The disgraced former prime minister Boris Johnson has made a big scene out of his attendance at the recent march against antisemitism, touring all the studios of mainstream media afterwards in an attempt to reinvent himself as an anti-racist.

Let us not forget this is the same Boris Johnson who wrote an article arguing that Muslim women wearing the niqab looked like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers”.

The same Boris Johnson who wrote articles ascribing “watermelon smiles” to Black people and referring to Black children as “piccaninnies”.