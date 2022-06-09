In the latest boosterish wheeze from Boris Johnson, we learn that some people already struggling on universal credit and housing association tenants could be given the right to buy the houses in which they live.

As the Grenfell survivors still await justice and those living in similarly dangerous properties await the fulfilment of Michael Gove’s much-lauded, unfulfilled promise to hold developers responsible for lethal defects, surely Johnson’s plan couldn’t be to remove expenses and associated problems away from developers and landlords by placing maintenance responsibilities on those happy new owners? Could it?

Time for the 148 anti-Johnsonists and all decent MPs to cast this plan into the duplicitous darkness where it belongs.