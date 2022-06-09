More bluster and boosterism from a prime minister living in fantasy land

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 09 June 2022 13:40
Comments
<p>My former colleagues, and even late colleagues, will be laughing their socks off at the latest ludicrous suggestion from Boris Johnson</p>

My former colleagues, and even late colleagues, will be laughing their socks off at the latest ludicrous suggestion from Boris Johnson

(AP)

In the latest boosterish wheeze from Boris Johnson, we learn that some people already struggling on universal credit and housing association tenants could be given the right to buy the houses in which they live.

As the Grenfell survivors still await justice and those living in similarly dangerous properties await the fulfilment of Michael Gove’s much-lauded, unfulfilled promise to hold developers responsible for lethal defects, surely Johnson’s plan couldn’t be to remove expenses and associated problems away from developers and landlords by placing maintenance responsibilities on those happy new owners? Could it?

Time for the 148 anti-Johnsonists and all decent MPs to cast this plan into the duplicitous darkness where it belongs.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in