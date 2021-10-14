Since Boris Johnson came to power, we’ve deceived Europe at every turn – it’s embarrassing to be British

Thursday 14 October 2021 11:20
UK chief trade negotiator David Frost looks on as prime minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

I am increasingly embarrassed at being British, given the belligerent manner in which Lord Frost is handling the UK’s unnecessary attempt to re-negotiate the Northern Ireland protocol – almost as embarrassed as when, before Brexit, we used to listen to Nigel Farage’s tirades in the EU parliament.

Ian Reid

Kilnwick

