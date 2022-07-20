Over the past week, the PM organised and hosted a farewell party at Chequers, took a RAF Typhoon jet for a spin, and attended Farnborough Air Show.

He also found time to boot out Tobias Ellwood for having the gall to abstain from supporting the government, of which a large proportion resigned in order to force the PM to go (less than a fortnight before), over a confidence vote that the Tories themselved had called.

We should be grateful that there are no national or international crises affecting the country that could actually require this government to govern.