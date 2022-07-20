Jump to content
Flying a jet, partying at Chequers – our departing PM has his finger on the pulse

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 20 July 2022 12:14
Over the past week, the PM organised and hosted a farewell party at Chequers, took a RAF Typhoon jet for a spin, and attended Farnborough Air Show

He also found time to boot out Tobias Ellwood for having the gall to abstain from supporting the government, of which a large proportion resigned in order to force the PM to go (less than a fortnight before), over a confidence vote that the Tories themselved had called.

We should be grateful that there are no national or international crises affecting the country that could actually require this government to govern.

