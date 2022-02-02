I have voted Conservative all my life – no longer
I cannot believe the lies that this prime minister is prepared to peddle just to save his own skin. I have voted Conservative all my life but I will not in all conscience be able to vote for them again. Well done Ian Blackford for standing up and saying it how it is.
Stephen Moseley
Address supplied
