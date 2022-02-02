I have voted Conservative all my life – no longer

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 02 February 2022 18:06
Comments
<p>Prime minister Boris Johnson</p>

Prime minister Boris Johnson

(PA)

I cannot believe the lies that this prime minister is prepared to peddle just to save his own skin. I have voted Conservative all my life but I will not in all conscience be able to vote for them again. Well done Ian Blackford for standing up and saying it how it is.

Stephen Moseley

Address supplied

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in