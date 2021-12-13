Yesterday, our embarrassing clown of a prime minister took off the high-viz play suit he so loves to be seen in, packed away last week’s police fancy-dress costume and tried to pass himself off as a statesman worried about omicron.

No doubt imagining that we have all been fooled into thinking that Boris Johnson, rather than the NHS, has been responsible for the relative success of the vaccine roll-out, he has taken a leaf out of the Hancock 2020 playbook and set unattainable vaccination targets.

Given that there is no evidence anywhere that the omicron variant is more serious, as distinct from more transmissible, than its predecessors, this was all too obviously a desperate attempt to get us focussing on vaccination targets again rather than on his lies and hypocrisy.