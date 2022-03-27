It isn’t surprising, as Susan Alexander’s letter succinctly states, that P&O Ferries can consider illegally sacking 800 employees without consultation.

With the way Boris Johnson and other Tory MPs treat their staff, lie and alter the moral compass of the party with impunity, is it any wonder that businesses are following suit?

Mr Johnson and the Tory party, through his (non)leadership, have become a party of baying, worthy acolytes. Our social, political and business spheres were cemented together by a deeply, innately rooted moral dependence. However, since Mr Johnson and his party came to power, that precursor has been washed away.