Making grubby jokes about this Chris Pincher’s name is far too lame to do. It’s too depressing. This has all gone on too long. I suppose at least he resigned when it became clear that alcohol wasn’t going to be a good enough excuse for an alleged second round of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the Tory deputy chief whip.

Like many, I’ve ceased to keep count of the number of sleazy stories attached to Boris Johnson’s person and his administration.

Suffice to say that with the resignation of Pincher, one can only conclude that the government appointed by Johnson is suffering collective arrested development. Unlike First World War infantrymen, we are not lions being led by donkeys so much as the hopeless and depressed led by sexually incontinent, delinquent, morally grubby, 15-year-olds of dubious intellect.