Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have supported the unsupportable for far too long

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 06 July 2022 12:21
Comments
<p>There must be some decent and honest Tories somewhere on the backbenches who could do a half-decent job until the next general election</p>

There must be some decent and honest Tories somewhere on the backbenches who could do a half-decent job until the next general election

(AFP via Getty Images)

So the sheep in Johnson’s cabinet, already very soiled by their association with him, are finally trying to separate themselves out from the even filthier goats by making it clear that they are no longer prepared to go on telling lies to keep Johnson in a post he should obviously never have been appointed to.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid will doubtless have resigned in the hope of succeeding Johnson in No 10, but it should be much too late for that – they have supported the unsupportable for far too long.

The goats will carry on until they are driven out of the pen, because they are well aware that no other prime minister would appoint them.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in