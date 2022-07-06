So the sheep in Johnson’s cabinet, already very soiled by their association with him, are finally trying to separate themselves out from the even filthier goats by making it clear that they are no longer prepared to go on telling lies to keep Johnson in a post he should obviously never have been appointed to.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid will doubtless have resigned in the hope of succeeding Johnson in No 10, but it should be much too late for that – they have supported the unsupportable for far too long.

The goats will carry on until they are driven out of the pen, because they are well aware that no other prime minister would appoint them.